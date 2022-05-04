Malayalis can see through PC George's claims, says Yusuff Ali

Dubai: NRI business baron and LuLu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali has chose not to escalate the row over the calumnious statement made against him by former Poonjar MLA PC George last weekend.

"Malayalis will easily figure out whether there is any truth in the statement made by former MLA PC George against me," Yusuff Ali said on Tuesday.

Malayalis, who have rich cultural values, can easily find out the truth.

"I would not comment further since George had withdrawn his statement," he said.

A few days ago George alleged Yusuff Ali's Lulu Group was refraining from opening retail malls in Malappuram with a purpose.

George later clarified that what he had said ran contrary to what he actually wanted to say. He said his aim was to speak in favour of retail traders.

The Lulu Group Chairman also made it clear that the company's hyper markets would come up soon in Malappuram and Perinthalmanna. By next year, Lulu will issue an Initial Public Offering (IPO) outside India.

Yusuff Ali said he held talks with Yemen authorities over the release of death row convict Nimisha Priya and hoped that her release from the Yemen jail would be possible soon.