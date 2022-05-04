Miraculous escape for many as bus turns upside down in Kasaragod

Our Correspondent
Published: May 04, 2022 08:21 PM IST
All the passengers were rescued by Fire and Rescue personnel, police and local people.

Kasaragod: Several people were injured on Wednesday as the bus they were travelling in turned upside down at Mattalayi near Cheruvathoor in Kerala's Kasaragod district.

The bus, named Fathima, which was going to Kannur from Kanhangad met with the accident.

The accident took place amid heavy rain and wind.

RELATED ARTICLES

All the passengers were rescued by Fire and Rescue personnel, police and local people. Three of the injured were admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in Kannur and a few others to a private hospital in Cheruvathoor. The health condition of all of them is stable, TV reports said. 

It is not clear what caused the accident. Local people said the area is accident-prone.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout