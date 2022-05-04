Miraculous escape for many as bus turns upside down in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Several people were injured on Wednesday as the bus they were travelling in turned upside down at Mattalayi near Cheruvathoor in Kerala's Kasaragod district.

The bus, named Fathima, which was going to Kannur from Kanhangad met with the accident.

The accident took place amid heavy rain and wind.

All the passengers were rescued by Fire and Rescue personnel, police and local people. Three of the injured were admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in Kannur and a few others to a private hospital in Cheruvathoor. The health condition of all of them is stable, TV reports said.

It is not clear what caused the accident. Local people said the area is accident-prone.