Shawarma makers urged caution, food safety dept to issue guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Food Safety Department will issue guidelines for preparing the shawarma in the wake of a mass food poisoning incident reported from Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district over the weekend.

Health Minister Veena George has directed the Commissioner of Food Safety to issue instructions for ensuring hygiene while preparing the popular Middle Eastern dish.

A student had died due to food poisoning after consuming shawarma in Kasaragod.

Minister Veena George also said that free medical treatment would be ensured to all those admitted to the various government hospitals in Kasaragod after suffering from food poisoning.

The health department has directed that shawarma makers should be alert to cross-contamination risk and the adequate cooking of chicken used in its preparation.

Often, the chicken in the shawarma might not be cooked properly. Only a mechanised machine that can properly cook the chicken should be used to prepare shawarma. And only a specific quantity of chicken should be put in it for cooking. Also, it should be ensured that all parts of the chicken are getting properly cooked, the department noted.

Moreover, mayonnaise, which goes into the preparation of shawarma, is made from raw eggs. Over time, bacteria in the raw egg would multiply and this could cause food poisoning. Hence, only pasteurised eggs should be used.

(Pasteurized eggs are those mildly heated in their shells in order to kill the bacteria. Such slow heating won't cook the egg, but it is safe to use in any recipe for which uncooked or partially cooked eggs are used.)

For more details, visit: https://foodsafety.kerala.gov.in/