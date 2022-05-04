Second SilverLine debate today. K-Rail, Systra boycott

The second SilverLine debate, dubbed the 'People's Debate', will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. Kerala Rail Development Corporation has refused to participate saying the organisers, Janakeeya Prathirodha Samithi, had not been able to convince it of the fairness and transparency of the discussion.

Though there will be no K-Rail or Systra representation at the debate, the 'People's Debate' will feature former Digital University Vice Chancellor Isaac P Kuncheria and trade and industry representative Raghuchandran who were part of the first debate organised by K-Rail on April 28.

The debate will also feature panelists who were either dropped from the first debate, like IT expert Joseph C Mathew, or those who had backed out from the first debate like former Indian Railway Service officer Alok Kumar Verma, and engineer and environmentalist Sridhar Radhakrishnan. Prof R V G Menon, who was the lone opposing speaker in the first debate, will also participate.

Nonetheless, the organisers were unable to rope in former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac, a staunch project proponent, and economist K P Kannan, a vehement critic.

The debate will be moderated by senior journalist M G Radhakrishnan. The organisers had conveyed to the K-Rail that Radhakrishnan's presence was the biggest guarantee against any kind of bias during the discussion. The K-Rail, however, stuck to it's stand.