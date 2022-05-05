Two killed in Chengannur after K-Swift bus, car collision

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2022 07:37 AM IST

Alappuzha: Two were killed in Mulakkuzha of Chengannur here after a KSRTC Swift bus collided with a car on Thursday.

The deceased are Ezhupunna native Shinoj, 25, and Pallipuram native Vishnu, 26.

The accident took place near Mulakkuzha Village Office at midnight.

Fire force personnel and police rescued those who were trapped inside the car following the collision.

KSRTC's much-touted SWIFT service for long distance service has been involved in a series of accidents ever since it began operation in April.

