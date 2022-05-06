Palakkad RSS activist's murder: Key conspirator arrested; he was a govt school teacher

A former government school teacher, alleged as the key conspirator in the murder of RSS activist S Sanjith, has been arrested.

Alathur-native Bava, who is the divisional president of Popular Front of India (PFI) had been in hiding the past five months.

He had gone missing soon after the killing of Sanjith at Mambram, Kinassery in the district on November 15.

It is alleged the he had been hiding at various locations in Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

The other day he reached his hometown, from where he was taken into custody. Bava's is the 12th arrest registered in the case. While ten others remain in custody, one was let off on bail.

Bava is accused of taking part in the conspiracy to murder Sanjith and for facilitating a passage for the killers.

It is understood that Bava, who was employed as a teacher in a government school, had been suspended with just a month left on his service.