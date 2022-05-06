Shawarma death | Cheruvathur eatery operated without licence, says ADM report

Kasaragod: The Additional District Magistrate has submitted the probe report to the Collector over the food poisoning at Cheruvathur in the district.

In the report, the ADM pointed out that the eatery was operating without licence. The report also highlighted the need for regular inspections at the eateries by the food safety and health departments.

The Ideal Cool Bar at Cheruvathur, that sold the shawarma which caused food poisoning, had continued to operate without renewing its licence that had expired. Also, a decision has been taken to conduct strict inspections at eateries, including hotels, food outlets and cool bars that are operating illegally, in Cheruvathur panchayat. Officials have been tasked to carry out a week-long special inspection and submit the report.

Meanwhile, the number of patients undergoing treatment for food poisoning at various hospitals has dropped to 13. Twenty-one people were discharged from the hospitals on Thursday.

Devananda, who had shawarma from an eatery at Cheruvathur last Friday, passed away on Sunday due to Shigella infection.