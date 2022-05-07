CUSAT student arrested for sexually assaulting senior

A student of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has been arrested for alleged sexual assault on his senior.

The accused, Palakkad-native Kalidasan, who is a third semester student in the mechanical engineering department, has been remanded.

The complaint is that the young man forced himself into the flat of the woman at Palarivattom and sexually assaulted her.

The incident reportedly took place two years ago. However, a case was registered with the Palarivattom Police only the other day.

It is alleged that the woman was threatened by the accused recently.