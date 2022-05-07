Now, financial dealings of actor-producer Vijay Babu under scanner

Kochi: The financial dealings of film actor-producer Vijay Babu who has been accused of sexually assaulting a young actress are now under scanner. The police probe is into the financial dealings allegedly carried out under the cover of film production company, Friday Film House.

The statements of the complainant actress too had hinted at such fraudulent financial dealings. The probe team has also obtained evidence of Vijay Babu exploiting young aspiring actresses to influence rich expatriates so that they invest in film production.

Earlier too Vijay Babu was accused of financial wrongdoings. While he was an official at an entertainment channel, there had been a complaint of embezzlement. But Sandra Thomas, who had been a witness in the case, later became his business partner.

Vijay Babu and Sandra Thomas

The authorities of the entertainment channel had to withdraw the complaint after Sandra refrained from giving evidence against him.

Entrepreneur booked

Meanwhile, a probe has also been initiated against a Keralite entrepreneur who allegedly tried to settle the sexual assault case by giving money. Before arresting Vijay Babu, the police would question the entrepreneur.

The police have obtained evidence that the entrepreneur had led the attempts to blackmail the actress, who filed the complaint, and another woman, who was set to give the complaint, to retract their allegations.

Vijay Babu is currently suspected to be hiding abroad. After checking the phone call records of this entrepreneur, the police got information on Vijay Babu's location and sought the help of Interpol to trace the accused and arrest him.

The probe officers have confirmed that Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice to arrest Vijay Babu and bring him back to India.