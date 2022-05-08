Actor assault case: PT Thomas experienced pain of a father, says UDF candidate for Thrikkakara bypoll

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 08, 2022 09:16 PM IST
Uma Thomas with PT Thomas. File photo

Uma Thomas, Congress candidate for the Thrikkakara bypoll has attacked the state government for failing to provide justice to the survivor in the 2017 actor assault incident that took place in her constituency.

Uma Thomas, wife of the late PT Thomas, whose passing on December 22, 2021 has necessitated the bypoll, was responding to Manorama News on Sunday.

She said it was PT Thomas, who was the first politician to intervene in the actor assault case in which popular Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused.

"If not for PT Thomas's sincere intervention the incident might not have come to light," said Uma Thomas.

According to Uma, PT convinced the survivor to proceed with the case and gave her moral support. "PT experienced the pain of a father after seeing the tears of that young woman and that is why he took a firm stand.

"I could be a successor to PT, but I cannot replace PT," she added.

Uma Thomas also hit out at the LDF government for failing to implement the Justice Hema Commission report that has reportedly recommended reforms to ensure safety of women in the Malayalam film industry.

