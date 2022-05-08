CPI leader Kunjukrishna Pillai passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 08, 2022 11:45 AM IST Updated: May 08, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Kunjukrishna Pillai

Thiruvanathapuram: Former CPI MLA Kunjukrishna Pillai passed away on Saturday. He was 96.

He passsed away at his residence KG Bhavan in Vembayam Konchira, Neduveli. The funeral will take place at 12pm on Sunday.

In 1971, he introduced a resolution in the Kerala Legislative Assembly to lower the age for universal adult franchise from 21 years to 18. He was elected to the Kerala Assembly from the Nedumangad constituency twice.

Wife: Late V Thankamma, Children: TK Jayasree (Govt Additional Secretary), Adv KK Gopalakrishnan and KK Krishnakumar (Businessman). 

