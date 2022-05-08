Venjaramoodu moral policing accused, who was absconding, found dead in a well

An accused in a moral policing case at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram who had been absconding was found dead in a well on Sunday.

Subin, who was part of a four-member gang that had harassed a woman and her husband on the night of May 2, is the deceased.

He along with two others had gone into hiding while one was taken into custody soon after.



Subin's body was found inside an unused well in the premises of a friend's house at Aruvipuram. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

According to his friend's statement, he heard the noise of someone jumping and found Subin inside the well. The body was retrieved by the Fire Force.

Subin and the other accused had stopped the couple on the road and allegedly abused the man, who had picked up his wife -- a nurse at a private hospital -- from work.

They are also accused of assaulting the man before locals had rescued him hearing the woman scream for help.