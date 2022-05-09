2017 actor assault case: Crime Branch sends fresh notice to question Kavya Madhavan

The Crime Branch on Monday issued another notice to Mollywood actor Kavya Madhavan to question her in connection with the 2017 actor assault case.

Kavya's husband and fellow actor Dileep is a key accused in this case.

She was directed to appear for questioning at 11 am on Monday, Manorama News reported.

It is learnt that Kavya has told the Crime Branch that she could be questioned at her residence in Aluva.

The Crime Branch is likely to allow this. This is the second time that the Crime Branch is issuing a notice to question her.

Kavya's statement is crucial as Dileep's brother-in-law had earlier told officials that it was the animosity between the survivor and the actor that led to the 2017 assault.

The officials are also investigating whether there were any financial and real estate deals between the survivor, actor Dileep and his former wife Manju Warrier.

The case refers to the sexual assault of a female actor in 2017. She was assaulted in her car for two hours by a few gangsters who forced their way into her vehicle.

The entire act was filmed to blackmail the actor.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case. Dileep was arrested and released on bail.