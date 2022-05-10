Thrissur: An elephant brought for the Thrissur Pooram ran amok here on Monday. The incident occurred at around 7.15am near the Sreemoolam Sthanam of the Vadakkumnathan Temple here.

The elephant was irked when its mahout took a break to use the washroom. The crowd scattered in different directions when it ran amok. It was brought under control when the mahout returned.

The elephant could not run much further as it was bound by chains. No damages have been reported.

The famed Thrissur Pooram is being held in the cultural capital of Kerala in its full splendour after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.