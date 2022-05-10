Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan returns from US

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is back in the State Capital after returning from the US where he underwent medical treatment.

Vijayan landed at the Trivandrum International Airport at 3 am on Tuesday. He arrived on a flight from Dubai.

The CM had left for another round of treatment at the Mayo Clinic on April 24.

The veteran Marxist leader is set to engage in the campaign for the Thrikkakara bypoll which will be held on May 31.

Vijayan is set to take part in the convention of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the assembly constituency on May 12.