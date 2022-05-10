Kerala cop's wife, two kids found dead in quarters

Alappuzha: In an apparent murder-suicide the wife and two children of a Civil Police Officer were found dead in their official quarters here on Tuesday morning.

The dead are Najeela (28) and her two children Tipu Sultan (5) and Malala (18 months).

Tipu's body was found in a bucket filled with water. Malala was strangled with a shawl.

Najeela's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Najeela apparently killed herself after doing away with her children.

Her husband Reneez is a native of Vattapally in Alappuzha.

His colleagues claimed there were frequent quarrels at the home.

Reneez often beat Najeela, they claimed.

The domestic spat worsened to such an extent recently that Reneez's relatives had to intervene and the matter was raised before the district police chief.

However, the tragedy could not be prevented even as a settlement was reached at the office of the police chief.

Reneez is currently posted at the aid post of the Alappuzha Medical College.

In between he had gone to the Gulf after taking leave from the Kerala Police.