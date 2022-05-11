Police check Kavya Madhavan's bank locker; likely to be questioned again

Kochi: The police probe team on Tuesday checked the bank locker of actress Kavya Madhavan at a private bank at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi as part of the continuing probe into the sensational case over the sexual assault of her film industry colleague in 2017.

The locker was checked reportedly in response to allegations that the visuals of the assault taken by the abductors of the actress had leaked from the custody of the court.

Kavya's actor-husband Dileep is a co-accused in the case and widely held as the mastermind of the crime that shocked Mollywood and Kerala society.

According to the bank employees, the police examined the locker which was opened by Kavya as per the directive of her husband after the crime.

Separate police teams searched the locker in the morning and in the evening. The police were tight-lipped about the queries regarding the articles recovered from the locker.

It was after questioning Kavya on Monday that the police decided to check the bank locker opened in her name at the private bank in the city.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch team has come to the conclusion that during the questioning, Kavya denied many things for which the police have clear evidence. Hence, the probe team is planning to question Kavya again.

The Crime Branch is also set to record the statement of actress Manju Warrier, ex-wife of Dileep, in view of the latest developments.