Revised Malayalam script to come into effect soon, order issued

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has issued an order to commence the use of a revised Malayalam script soon.

The Chief Secretary has been tasked with implementing the revised script and uniform language usage in all sectors. With this, the recommendations in the script revision report of 1971 stand cancelled.

The modified script is being implemented based on a report by a Chief Secretary-led committee that included linguistic experts. The recommendations in this report were approved by a high-level committee headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last month.

Malayalam would now partially revert to the old script.

However, it has been directed that only the new style of adding 'ു' and 'ൂ' should be used along with the letters for adding the sounds of 'ഉ', and 'ഊ'. Also, the number of cursive alphabet (koottakshara lipi) would increase to 65.

A uniform structure has also been suggested for words that are currently written in different ways.

Earlier the chief minister also called for reforming Malayalam language in tune with the changing times.

The Malayalam equivalent for English words be developed in a such way that the common man should be able to use it with ease, he had urged.

Language-friendly software programmes in Malayalam should be developed. It is not proper to promote Malayalam language by ignoring other languages. The state government would also take language minorities in its stride, the chief minister had said on language reforms.

Malayalam alphabet

Meanwhile, the SCERT (State Council of Education Research and Training) has confirmed that the Malayalam alphabet would be provided in the textbooks separately for primary students in the new academic year. Steps have been initiated for this too.

A recommendation was given by the expert committee on language guidelines for reintroducing alphabet in the textbooks. Though the recommendation had been approved earlier, the books for the next academic year have already been printed.

The list of alphabet letters (Aksharamala) were taken away from the textbooks after a syllabus revision exercise in 2009. State Education Minister V Sivankutty last year promised the reintroduction of alphabets in textbooks.