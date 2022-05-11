Twenty20 won't merge with Aam Aadmi Party

Kochi: Chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob has quashed all speculation about the future of his Twenty20 political outfit ahead of the visit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Kochi.

Twenty20 will not merge with any party, including the AAP, Jacob stated here on Wednesday.

No talks on an alliance too were ever held, he clarified.

Twenty20 will chart its own course in Kerala politics by retaining its identity, the managing director of Kitex Garments said, adding the goal is to make the outfit a pan-Kerala one that can take on the leading parties in the State.

Currently, Twenty20 is a potent force in the eastern parts of Ernakulam district with its stronghold being Kizhakkambalam.

Strangely, early this month, Jacob had said his party would have a tie-up with the AAP for the upcoming Thrikkakara assembly bypoll. But last week the AAP and Twenty20 announced separately they would not have a candidate for the May 31 bypoll. It was speculated that the AAP may conclude a tie-up with the local outfit Twenty20 and back a common candidate in the Thrikkakara seat.

As reported earlier AAP's strategy too is to focus on building its network in Kerala.