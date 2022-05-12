Metoo allegations emerge on Facebook; Malappuram teacher & CPM councillor accused of abusing students for 30 years

A CPM leader and retired school teacher in Malappuram has been booked for allegedly abusing students for nearly three decades.

KV Sasi Kumar, who has been a three-term councillor with the Malappuram Municipality has reportedly been expelled from the CPM after allegations from scores of former students emerged.

Opposition parties, including the Mahila Congress and Vanitha League led protest marches in Malappuram on Thursday after the police informed that Sasi was absconding.

The incident came to light after a former student commented about her bad experience under a retirement post from Sasi on his Facebook page.

Soon many other former students shared their comments. The school alumni association said that the management refused to act despite repeated complaints.

It is alleged that students had complained against Sasi even in 2019.

Once the allegations emerged, Sasi was forced to resign his councillor post. The CPM later suspended him from the branch committee.