Kochi: Twenty20 may declare its political stand vis-a-vis the May 31 bypoll in the Thrikkakara legislative assembly constituency in a couple of days.

A decision whether to back or not a candidate of any of the leading parties in the fray is expected only after the talks Twenty20 leaders hold with Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal here.

Kejriwal is scheduled to arrive in Kochi at 7 pm on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, he will meet district leaders of AAP and attend a membership campaign programme.

Later, he will address a public meeting organised by the Twenty20.

The meeting will be held at the Kitex Garments ground at Kizhakkambalam, the nerve centre of the Twenty20 and its promoter group.

A packed gathering is expected at the meet. Sabu M Jacob, managing director of garment-maker Kitex and promoter of Twenty20, claimed 50,000 people will attend.

He is also slated to visit the Twenty20 food safety market at Kizhakkambalam Sunday afternoon.

The main political groupings in Kerala are keen to corner at least a slice of the over 10% vote share the Kitex Group-backed outfit had secured in the constituency in the last state polls after the latter decided not to put up a candidate for this month's bypoll.

The AAP too won't have a candidate.

The candidates of the Left Democratic Front, the United Democratic Front and the National Democratic Alliance, which are the three major political entities in Kerala, will be vying in the bypoll necessitated by the death of Congress legislator PT Thomas.