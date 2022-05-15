Appoint 'Hindi speaker' in place of AICC's Malayali Gen Secy Venugopal, tells UP Congress leader

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2022 08:05 PM IST
KC Venugopal (right) with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. Photo: Facebook/ @kcvenugopalmp

Even though Congress had opposed Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal for a pan-India endorsement of Hindi, it seems there is a language problem within the party.

The matter came up at the Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur where a delegate from Uttar Pradesh criticised AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Pramod Krishnam said that a Hindi-speaking person should be appointed in place of the Malayali leader, who holds a prominent position in the national leadership and had managed several elections in various states for the party.

According to Krishnam, they do not understand what Venugopal says and Venugopal does not understand what they say even though the senior leader from Kerala, whose mother tongue is Malayalam, has been heard talking in English and Hindi.

The UP delegate's objection was, however, criticised by some other delegates who pointed out that former party president K Kamaraj, hailing from Tamil Nadu, used to run party affairs neatly without knowing Hindi.

At present, Venugopal is a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan.

