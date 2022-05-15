3 Vizhinjam fishermen go missing in sea, search and rescue on

Our Correspondent
Published: May 15, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Three fishermen who ventured to sea went missing off the Vizhinjam coast in Thiruvananthapuram district on Saturday.

Meera Sahib, Mohammed Hanifa and Anwar, who went for fishing in the boat owned by one Zakeer Hussain by 4 pm on Saturday, did not come back even after midnight. They were supposed to return by 11 pm.

The rescue boat operated by the Fisheries Department could not be pressed into service due to inclement weather. Now, the search and rescue operation is being carried out using a vessel of the Adani Group.

The official assumption is that their boat was stranded in the sea.  

