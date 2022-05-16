Doctor assaulted for capturing visuals of food stored in hotel washroom

Kannur: A doctor was assaulted by a hotel owner and his workers for questioning them for storing food items and veggies in the washroom. The incident happened at the KC Restaurant in Pilathara in Kannur district on Sunday.

Following the incident, the police have arrested hotel owner Mohammed Moineen, his sister Samina and security guard Dasan on a complaint filed by Dr Subbaraya, medical officer of Bandadka Public Health Centre in the neighbouring Kasaragod district.

According to the police, the doctor along with his colleagues and their family members, who were on a tour in the district, visited the hotel on Sunday around 10 am for breakfast. As he noticed the hotel workers taking food items and utensils from the washroom, two of the families in the group refused to eat. Following this, the doctor took a video of the restaurant. Seeing this, the accused assaulted Subbaraya and snatched his mobile phone.

The group later approached Pariyaram police and filed a complaint.