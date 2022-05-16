Kochi: With 15 more days remaining for the bypoll in Thrikkakara assembly constituency, the war of words between Sabu M Jacob, the managing director of Kitex and chief coordinator of Twenty20, and Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin continued unabated with either side refusing to blink.

The latest in the series of salvos aimed at each other was fired from Facebook with the CPM MLA Sreenijan taunting Jacob – albeit indirectly – in a post, which was later removed.

The apparently 'innocuous' post requested a map of Kunnamkulam, a township in Thrissur district, to be forwarded to "one person".

The post was reminiscent of a similar one by N Prashanth in 2016, former district collector of Kozhikode, who posted a map of Kunnamkulam in a word-play response to parliamentarian M K Raghavan's demand for a 'maappu' (apology) from the IAS official following a row over the administrative head's alleged refusal to release money from the MP's fund.

Prashanth's taunt itself was based on a 1994 Malayalam movie, "Manathe Kottaram," in which a character vents her anger over the absence of Kunnamkulam in the map of South America.

Sreenijin's post was ostensibly in response to Jacob's demand for an apology ('maappu') from the MLA for the politics of violence in Kunnathunad. The industrialist had held Sreenijin responsible for the murder of C K Deepu, Twenty20's Kizhakkambalam area secretary in February.

Though the accused were reportedly CPM workers, the party had denied any role in the murder of the Dalit activist. Jacob alleged that CPM eliminated Deepu for participating in a "lights-off" protest against the Kerala State Electricity Board's reported opposition to Twenty20's challenge to replace old street lights with new ones.

The MLA refuted the allegation, and said Deepu had been suffering from liver cirrhosis.

Sreenijin and Jacob have been at loggerheads ever since the 2021 Assembly polls. The MLA had then accused the industrialist of playing all tricks to ensure his defeat at Kunnathunad, which the CPM eventually won by a margin of over 2,700 votes, while the Twenty20 candidate, Dr Sujith P Surendran ended up third behind V P Sajeendran of the Congress.

Sreenijin later raised allegations of environment pollution against Kitex, and the raids that followed prompted Jacob to set up two integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing clusters worth Rs 2,400 crore at Warangal in Telangana. He cited the 'unfriendly' industrial climate in Kerala and CPM "harassment" while investing outside the State.

Incidentally, P T Thomas, whose December 22 demise necessitated the byelection in Thrikkakara, too, had levelled the same allegation against the Kitex Group.

The Thrikkakara bypoll catapulted Twenty20 into limelight once again with the visit of Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aravind Kejriwal on Sunday. Both the parties decided to join hands, and announced the formation of a new political front, People's Welfare Alliance.

The row between Sreenijin and Jacob might shatter the CPM's hope of winning Twenty20 votes in Thrikkakara. Twenty20 had won a vote share of 10.18 per cent in 2021. Both the UDF and LDF are eyeing a share of Twenty20 votes, which may prove crucial in case of a close fight.

Twenty20 has not yet revealed its support to any of the candidates in Thrikkakara. Jacob said the party would convene a meeting to decide whether to cast a conscious vote or back any front or candidate. He added that the meeting would also deliberate on the SilverLine issue and the politics of violence.

Jacob demanded the LDF, which has been seeking Twenty20 votes, to admit to its mistakes, and rein in its MLA (Sreenijin) who has been verbally attacking his party. Sreenijin should apologise, the industrialist demanded, saying requesting votes alone would not suffice.

Sreeniji's "maappu" taunt was in apparent response to Jacob's demand for an apology.

The CPM, meanwhile, has still been hoping that the AAP-Twenty20 alliance would support its candidate, interventional cardiologist Dr Jo Joseph. CPM state secretariat member M Swaraj said the Left has been upholding people's welfare, as mooted by the People's Welfare Alliance. The only front that the alliance could ideologically identify is the Left, he added, while expressing hoping for the AAP-Twenty20 backing.