Three missing Kerala fishermen found off Kanyakumari coast, rescued

Thiruvananthapuram: Three Kerala fishermen who were reportedly missing in the sea have been located on the western coast of Tamil Nadu, a day after they had set out for fishing.

They were rescued by Tamil fishermen off the coast of Kanyakumari District and brought to Colachel Town, the coastal police at Vizhinjam on the southern coast of Kerala stated.

Colachel is one of the southermost towns on the Indian mainland, located close to the southern tip of the peninsula.

Efforts are on to bring the fishermen to their native place, further north in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.

The fishermen — Meera Sahib, Mohammed Hanifa and Anwar — had ventured to sea from the Vizhinjam coast in Thiruvananthapuram district by 4 pm on Saturday. They were supposed to return by 11 pm but did not come back even after midnight.

Soon, a search operation was planned but bad weather hampered the move. The rescue boat operated by the Fisheries Department could not be pressed into service due to inclement weather. However, a vessel of the Adani Group carried out search operation in the high seas on Sunday.

The trio went for fishing in the boat owned by one Zakeer Hussain. Reports say their boat capsized and drifted away in the choppy sea.