8 candidates in Thrikkakara bypoll fray

Ernakulam: In all eight candidates, including three of the major political fronts in Kerala, will vie for the people's mandate in the May 31 Thrikkakara assembly bypoll.

Monday was the last date to withdraw nominations filed by candidates. The deadline ended at 5 pm.

The name of the Congress candidate Uma Thomas will appear first on the ballot. She will be followed by Jo Joseph of the CPM. The BJP candidate AN Radhakrishnan will be at the third slot.

The notification for the bypoll was issued on May 4. The last day for filing nominations was May 11.

Counting of votes will take place on June 3.