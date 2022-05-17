Vlogger Rifa Mehnu's postmortem rules out any foul play, confirms death by suicide

Kozhikode: The postmortem report of Rifa Mehnu, a popular vlogger and album star from Kerala who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dubai, states that her death was indeed a case of suicide. Ruling out any suspicions over the death, the report made it clear that the scars on Rifa's neck were on account of the hanging, Manorama News TV.

The postmortem report, compiled by a team headed by Dr Lisa John of the Forensic Department, Government Medical College in Kozhikode, was handed over to the investigation team on Tuesday.

The results of the examination of the internal organs, however, are yet to arrive.

Rifa Mehnu, a native of Kakkur in Kozhikode, was found dead at her residence in Karama, Dubai, on March 2. She was 21.

Her untimely death had come as a big shock to her friends and relatives.

It was earlier this year that Rifa arrived in the UAE with her husband, who is also vlogger and album artist Mehnu (25), and their son Afsan.

As both Rifa and Asan had arrived on a visitor's visa, both had to return to Kerala shortly after.

However, Rifa returned to her husband mid-February to complete a series of videos and a music album. She left her son with her relatives.

On Feb 28, the couple had posted a video from Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. In the video, the couple looked happy and cheerful.

Two days later, when Mehnu returned home at 1:30 am from a dinner, he found Rifa's body hanging from the ceiling.

The world came to learn about the tragic demise after Mehnu broke the news of her death on social media.

Rifa's body was brought to Kerala the following day (March 3) and buried at Pavandoor Juma Masjid in Kozhikode. No postmortem was done then.

However, just weeks later, Rifa's family raised suspicions over her death. A complaint was also filed with the police.

Rifa's family had stated then that they were made to believe that the forensic examination conducted in Dubai was actually a postmortem.

Coincidentally, a CCTV video clip too emerged showing a spat between Rifa and Mehnu.

The images were from the shop where Rifa used to work in Dubai. In the video, Rifa was seen crying.

Under these circumstances, the police started an investigation. A case was also registered against Rifa's Mehnu.

The family's demand for the exhumation of the body and postmortem were also considered.

The exhumation of Rifa's remains was done on May 7. Her remains were reburied the same day after the postmortem.

Meanwhile, Mehnu has been absconding ever since the case took a dire turn. He has also filed an anticipatory bail application at Kerala High Court.