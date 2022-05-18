LDF ahead, BJP make gains | LDF 22, UDF 12, BJP 6

Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the bypolls held in 42 wards of various local self-government bodies in Kerala are coming out. As per the latest tally the LDF has won 22 wards, followed by UDF (12) and NDA (6) .

The bypolls were held in the wards in cities, towns and villages in 12 districts, excluding Wayanad and Kasaragod, on Tuesday.

In all 182 candidates were in the fray. The by-elections were held in 2 municipal corporation wards, 7 municipal wards, two block panchayat divisions and 31 panchayat wards.

In all 78.24% votes were polled.

The vote count started at 10 am on Wednesday.

BJP strikes in Ernakulam

The BJP is ahead of the LDF and the UDF in Ernakulam district. It won at three wards out of the six were civic bypolls were held in the district which is witnessing a by-election to the assembly from the Thrikkakara seat later this month.

The three in the BJP's kitty are: Ernakulam South in the Kochi Municipal Corporation and the Ilamanathoppu and Pisharikovil wards of the Thrippunithura Municipality.

The LDF has now lost majority in the Thrippunithura Municipality after failing to retain its two seats.

Significantly, the LDF has performed badly in the district, winning just one, as per the civic bypoll results. It took away the Vembilli ward in Kunnathunad Panchayat from the UDF.

The UDF has bagged two: Atthani Town in Nedumbassery Panchayat and Mailur in Varappetty Panchayat.

The UDF retained the Atthani municipal seat, thereby ensuring that it retained its rule in the Nedumbassery Panchayat.

Pathanamthitta

Ranni: The LDF secured the Eetichuvadu (ward no: 5) of Angady Panchayat in Ranni. This ward was a Congress bastion for decades. Here, the LDF-backed Independent Kunjumariamam win with a margin of 179 votes. She got 474 votes, followed by UDF's Susan who bagged 295 votes.

The victory helps LDF to gain majority in the Panchayat.

Kottanad panchayat: The LDF candidate Roby Abraham was declared winner after a luckydraw in the Kottanad ward. He was tied with the UDF candidate after the votes were counted.

Konni: UDF candidate Archana Balan won the 18th ward in Konni Panchayat with a margin of 133 votes. The seat was earlier too held by the UDF.

Kottayam

Ettumanoor: BJP retained the Ambalam ward in the Ettumanoor Municipality in Kottayam district. Its candidate Suresh R Nair won by 83 votes.

BJP secured 307 votes, followed by LDF's Independent who garnered 224 votes.

Idukki

The LDF won two panchayat wards in Idukki district where the bypolls were held. The seats are Udumbannor and Ayyappankovil -- the former was snatched from the UDF and the latter was retained.

Another one in Idamalakkudi was bagged by the BJP.

Palakkad

The LDF has emerged victorious in two wards in Palakkad district. It won the Kudalloor ward in the Pallasana Panchayat and the Kottakunnu ward of Cherpulassery Municipality.

At Kudalloor, CPM's A Manikandan is the winner by 65 votes. Kottakunnu was won by Bijish Kannan with 419 vote margin.

Alappuzha

The UDF retained Ward no: 3 of Mannancherry Panchayat in Alappuzha district. Congress candidate MV Sunilkumar won with a 134-vote lead. The bypoll was held following the death of the panchayat member belonging to the Congress.