Two teen boys drown while swimming in panchayat pond at Cherkapara, Kasaragod

Two teenagers drowned in a pond at Pallikara, Cherkapara in Kasaragod district while swimming with friends on Wednesday.

Diljith (12), son of Dinesan of Manjamkadu House and Nandagopan (Ambady, 15), son of Raveendranath drowned in the Pallikara panchayat pond.

The boys were swimming with four other friends when the tragedy occurred. Their friends alerted locals, who pulled Diljith out. He was rushed to the district hospital in vehicle of the Bekal Police Station, but could not be saved.

Nandagopan's body was retrieved by Fire personnel from Kanhangad.

Diljith was awaiting admission in the eighth standard at Government HSS, Periya. Nandagopan was a ninth standard student of Christ School, Kanhangad.

The bodies were shifted to the district hospital mortuary.