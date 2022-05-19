Police case against Sudhakaran for controversial remarks against CM

Our Correspondent
Published: May 19, 2022 11:10 AM IST
KPCC president K Sudhakaran. File Photo: Manorama

Kochi: The Kochi City Police on Thursday registered a case against KPCC president and Kannur MP,  K Sudhakaran, in connection with his controversial comment against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While acting on a complaint filed by à local DYFI leader on Wednesday, the Kochi City police registered the case under section 153 (deliberately giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code.

The casé was registered against the KPCC president after recording the statement of the complainant.

While campaigning in the Thrikkakkara Assembly constituency, Sudhakaran on Tuesday told the media, “He (CM Vijayan) is moving around like a dog that has broken its chain… Is there anyone to control him? Is there anyone to convince him? He is moving around everywhere.’'

LDF convenor EP Jayarajan had sought registration of a case against Sudhakaran for making such remarks.

Sudhakaran, however,  clarified that it was just a commonly-used parable in Malabar and added that hé was ready to withdraw it if his words had hurt anyone.

