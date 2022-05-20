LDF govt has created 3.95 lakh jobs, developed domestic tourism by 51%: Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Friday that Kerala's tourism sector has witnessed significant growth despite the COVID-imposed restrictions.

"Compared to 2020, there was a 51% increase in visits from domestic tourists in 2021. The number of foreigners visiting the state also had a marked increase," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was addressing the media on the occasion of the first anniversary of the second Pinarayi ministry.

Vijayan claimed that 3,95,338 job opportunities were created by the LDF government. "While 1,61,361 PSC appointments were made in the last term, 22,345 were appointed between May 21, 2021, and April 30, 2022," he said.

Claiming that there has been an increase in demand under the digital workforce management system, Vijayan added that IT Parks in the state have also been quite active recently.

"In the three IT Parks in the state, 10,400 fresh jobs were created. At least 181 new firms also became operations -- 41 at Technopark, 100 at InfoPark and 40 at Cyberpark."

