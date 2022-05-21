Actress Assault Case: Neyyattinkara Bishop deposes to Crime Branch over filmmaker Balachandrakumar's claims

Our Correspondent
Published: May 21, 2022 03:45 PM IST
Actor Dileep

Kochi: The Crime Branch on Saturday recorded the statement of Neyyattinkara Bishop Rev Dr Vincent Samuel regarding a recent case filed against actor Dileep on the charge of plotting to kill a couple of cops who investigated the 2017 incident of sexually assaulting an actress.

The statement was recorded on the basis of the allegation raised by film director Balachandrakumar that the Bishop helped Dileep to secure bail in the older case.

The Bishop reportedly told the police that he did not help Dileep in any way for securing bail in the case, while admitting that he knew Balachandrakumar.

RELATED ARTICLES

The police recorded the statement of the Bishop at Kottayam.

Earlier, Balachandrakumar had given a statement to the police that the Bishop and Dileep shared a very close bond and the Bishop tried to exert undue influence in order to secure bail for Dileep.

The statement of Dr Vincent Samuel was earlier recorded by the probe team as part of the further inquiry into the actress assault case.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout