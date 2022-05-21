Police seek help of embassies to trace Vijay Babu amid reports of flight to Georgia

Kochi: The Kochi City police have sought the help of foreign embassies to trace film actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been absconding after being accused in a case of sexually assaulting a young actress.

After coming to know that his passport would be cancelled, Babu likely escaped to 'Georgia' from Dubai two days ago, as per the information obtained by the police. However, it is not known whether he has gone to the country Georgia, formerly part of the erstwhile USSR, or the state Georgia in the USA.

A close relative of Babu is in the US state of Georgia. He also had the visa to visit the US. But as his passport has been cancelled, he cannot leave the country where he is currently hiding.

The police plan to locate Babu by checking his travel details with the help of foreign embassies, and bring the accused back to the state.

As reported the other day the Union External Affairs Ministry has revoked his passport. He was reportedly hiding in Dubai, ever since he had been booked in the sexual assault case a month ago.

Anticipating such a move, Babu likely crossed over from the Gulf city to another country which does not have an extradition treaty with India on handing over wanted criminals, reports say.