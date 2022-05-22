Dowry death case: 'Say no to anyone who demands, please,' appeals Vismaya's family on eve of verdict

"Please put an end to the system of dowry."

The appeal is from Thrivikraman Nair, father of Vismaya V Nair, a student of medicine in Kollam, who committed suicide last year allegedly after harassment from her husband Kiran Kumar over dowry.

It is braving their grief that the family of Vismaya has urged the society to not commit the mistake they did by giving in to the demands -- 100 sovereign gold, a car worth Rs 10 lakh and a share of property -- made by Kiran.

Vismaya's parents have claimed that they gave Kiran what he asked for. But he was unhappy with the car and wanted Rs 10 lakh more in cash. Meanwhile, he continued to harass her in the name of dowry, Vismaya's parents have said.

"When you marry off your daughter, decide to not give dowry," Thivikraman Nair said. "Say no to anyone who demands dowry. Educate your daughters, help them get a job and only then think about marriage."

Vismaya, who was a student of Ayurveda had been found dead at her husband's house at Sasthamcotta in Kollam on June 21, 2021.

A day before her death, Vismaya had sent WhatsApp messages to relatives with proof of harassment from Kiran. She had shared with them images of wounds and marks of beatings on her body.

The prosecution has claimed that it has a solid case with sufficient evidence, including digital and scientific, to ensure that Kiran, the sole accused in the case, gets punished.

"The verdict will be an example before the society, I'm certain of that," said Thrivikraman Nair. The Additional Sessions Court in Kollam is expected to pronounce the verdict by 11 am on Monday.