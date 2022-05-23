The government compensation is Rs 5,400 for 45-day-old paddy crops damaged in an acre in rain-related incidents. The compensation, however, is less considering the fact that the farmer has to shell out almost Rs 30,000 to grow the crop in an acre.

The compensation will be credited to the farmers' accounts in four to five months.

Crop loss should be intimated to the Krishi Bhavan concerned. The Agriculture Department officials will assess the damage and forward a report to the government.

The farmer should click his/her photograph from the damaged paddy land, and submit an application along with the photograph through the Agriculture Information Management System (AIMS) portal (www.aims.kerala.gov.in). The application should be submitted within 10 days.

If the paddy field has been insured, the farmer will get an insurance amount of Rs 14,000 an acre for crops that are more than 45 days old. The maximum amount — including the insurance and compensation — a farmer will get is Rs 19,400. The insurance has a premium of Rs 100.

If the field has been damaged immediately after sowing, the farmer will be getting only the seeds.

The application for compensation for damaged crops will be vetted by officials at different levels, from the assistant to the director. The compensation will be awarded by the district agriculture office.

Damages to rubber plantations

Though farmers claim that rubber, perhaps, is the only crop that does not get compensation in the State, those registering it along with other crops at the Krishi Bhavan are eligible for compensation.

Rubber trees that are being tapped will get Rs 1,000 each as compensation if they are insured by paying a premium of Rs 3 a year for three years (total Rs 9). The premium will be reduced to Rs 7.50 if remitted as a single payment.

The farmer will have to contact the Agriculture Office for compensation. Earlier, the Rubber Board had introduced insurance for plantations, but withdrew it following the cold response it received from growers.

Farmers registered with Rubber Producers Societies (RPS) recognised by the Rubber Board will get Rs 5,000 for installing rainguards, and Rs 7,000 for spraying as financial aid. Those interested should contact the RPS for the aid.

The procedure:

Rains damaging crops have become normal, and the government has been providing compensation for the loss suffered by farmers. The process to claim compensation for damaged crops is as below:

• Apply for compensation through the Agriculture Information Management System (AIMS) portal (www.aims.kerala.gov.in) within 15 days of suffering loss.

• Damaged crops should not be removed until officials from the Agriculture Department complete the assessment.

• Applications for compensation for crops damaged in natural calamities should be submitted within 10 days, and after 15 days for those under the State Crop Insurance Scheme.

Who can apply

• Only those farmers registered with AIMS portal as members could apply.

• Registration on AIMS portal could be done individually or in a group.

•Aadhaar card, ration card, bank passbook are required for registration.

Krishi Bhavan officials will visit the field/farm land and assess the damage within five days of receiving the application, and report it to the principal agriculture officer.

The principal agriculture officer, agriculture director and administrative committee are authorised to recommend compensation.

Compensation for 27 crops

The Crop Insurance Scheme provides insurance cover to 27 crops damaged in natural calamities. The farmer will have to pay a small premium to avail the cover.

Compensation will be awarded only a week after paying the premium.

Crops under the insurance scheme

(Crops that could be insured, minimum number/area)

1. Coconut: 10 nos

2. Areca: 10 nos

3. Rubber: 25 nos

4. Cashew: 5 nos

5. Plantain: 10 nos

6. Tapioca: 0.02 hectare

7. Pineapple: 0.02 hectare

8. Black pepper: Vines on 15 supports

9: Ginger: 0.02 hectare

10: Turmeric: 0.02 hectare

11. Sesame: 0.1 hectare

12. Vegetables (including climbers): 0.04 hectare

13. Nutmeg: 5 nos

14. Cloves: 5 nos

15. Betel: 1 cent

16. Legumes: 0.1 hectare

17: Tuber crops: 0.02 hectare

18. Paddy: 0.1 hectare

19: Mango: 5 nos

20. Small grains: 0.1 hectare

21: Cardamon: 1 hectare

22. Coffee: 10 trees

23. Tea: 1 hectare

24. Cocoa tree: 5 nos

25. Tobacco: 0.02 hectare

26. Groundnut: 0.1 hectare