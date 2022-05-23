Saudi-returnee's death: Three more arrested

Perinthalmanna: Three more people were arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of Abdul Jaleel, 42, an Agali-based expat from Saudi Arabia.

Police identified the arrested men as Nabeel, 34, of Karuvarakundu, Palapra Marakkar, 40, of Pandikkad, and Pilakkal Ajmal alias Roshan, 23, of Angadippuram.

The trio had harboured the key suspect, Yahiya, and also helped him in fleeing. Five others were arrested on Saturday, taking the total number of arrested accused to eight.

Police said they would seek the custody of the arrested men for further investigation.

Investigators said Nabeel arranged a mobile phone and Sim card for Yahiya. Ajmal, Nabeel's brother-in-law used his credentials to procure the Sim card.

Marakkar was arrested for arranging Yahiya a hideout at Valaradu in Pandikkad. Marakkar, an accused in a POCSO case, had been out on bail.

Police said they were searching for Yahiya and other suspects.