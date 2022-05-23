'No one should face my daughter's plight', Vismaya's mother says verdict expected

Kollam: The verdict in the case was expected, Vismaya's mother Sajitha said on Monday after a court here convicted her daughter's husband for dowry harassment.

'No other woman should go through what my daughter faced," she added.

Vismaya's father Trivikraman expressed hope that the court would award maximum sentence to his son-in-law.

Former Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Kiran Kumar who was dismissed from Kerala Government Service Kumar last year has been found guilty over dowry harassment charges that drove his 22-year-old wife Vismaya to kill herself.

Vismaya was found hanging in the bathroom of Kiran Kumar's house at Sasthamkotta in Kollam district on June 21. Kumar had been in jail ever since his arrest on June 22. His bail plea was rejected in between.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty for dowry) and 304B (dowry death).

Vismaya's mother Sajitha

Minister defends move to dismiss Kiran

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday said that the court verdict justified the Department's decision to dismiss Kiran Kumar from government service. Kiran was dismissed from the service in August, 2021 on the basis of relevant rules of the Kerala civil service rules, 1960.

As per rule 93(c) of the Kerala government servants conduct rules, 1960, “no government servant shall take or give dowry for his marriage or for the marriage of any member or dependent of his family".