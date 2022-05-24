Vennala hate speech: PC George returns home from hiding

Former MLA PC George, who had gone into hiding after a case was registered for his alleged hate speech, has returned to his house in Erattupetta here.

George was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court of Kerala on Monday.

Even though he was refrained from making public statements until Thursday, Manorama News reported that George attended public events in his hometown and nearby regions.

The former Poonjar MLA had made controversial remarks aimed at a particular religious community during a function at Thycaut Mahadeva Temple in Vennala under the Thrikkakara Constituency, where a by-election is due on May 31.

George had argued in the High Court that a case was registered without listening to his whole speech. The court is set to hear the matter again on Thursday.