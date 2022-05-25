Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class court on Wednesday revoked the anticipatory bail granted to former Poonjar MLA PC George in the hate speech case.



George later appeared at Palarivattom police station for questioning.

The court action came after the prosecution pointed out that George had violated bail conditions.

He reached the station with his son Shone George.

BJP Kerala unit president K Surendran and leader Shobha Surendran expressed support for him.

A large number of BJP supporters had gathered at the station premises to express support for George.

The Thiruvananthapuram First Class Magistrate II gave the order after accepting the arguments raised by the prosecution that he violated the conditions laid down by the court.

The Fort Assistant Commission may arrest George as part of the investigation, the court said.

Even though he was restrained from making public statements until Thursday, George had attended public events in his hometown and nearby regions.



The former Poonjar MLA had made controversial remarks aimed at a particular religious community during a function at Thycaut Mahadeva Temple in Vennala under the Thrikkakara Constituency, where a by-election is due on May 31.

George had argued in the High Court that a case was registered without listening to his whole speech. The court is set to hear the matter again on Thursday.

The police have already submitted the CD containing the leader's entire speech to the court.

Meanwhile, George's lawyer argued that the leader was merely exercising his constitutional rights to speech and religion while speaking at Vennala.