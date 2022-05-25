Sexual assault charge raised after casting new heroine, claims Vijay Babu

Kochi: Actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been on the run since April-end after a young female actor levelled charges of sexual assault against him, said the allegations were made after he had cast another actor as the lead in an upcoming film.

Babu made the claim in a supplementary application filed before the High Court, which also has a copy of his return flight ticket to Kochi from Dubai.

He has also enclosed more evidence, including the complainant's WhatsApp chats, messages and photographs, in the application submitted in a sealed envelope. Babu also claimed that she had borrowed money from him several times.

The complainant has been known to him since 2018, the supplementary application said. He alleged that the complainant had rebuked the new heroine at his flat on April 14.

The woman lodged a complaint of sexual assault against Babu with the police on April 22. She later detailed the abuse in a Facebook post.

Babu further said the woman visited a beauty clinic under his ownership and interacted with his wife after the date on which the actor claimed she was assaulted. She was in constant touch with him for movie opportunities.

He claims to have arrived in Dubai on April 24 after receiving a Golden Visa offer. She supposedly sent him pictures on WhatsApp even after his arrival in Dubai.

The actor-producer further said the police had misled the court into issuing an arrest warrant against him. He expressed apprehension that he would be arrested on arriving at Kochi on May 30.

The enclosed ticket was for a business class seat in Emirates. The flight would reach Kochi at 9 am on May 30.

Justice P Gopinath of the High Court had earlier deferred considering Babu's anticipatory bail plea to May 26, saying it would be taken up after he submitted a copy of his return ticket. The court will take up his plea on Wednesday since he's submitted a copy of the ticket.

Babu had on April 26 revealed the complainant's name in a Facebook Live in which he claimed he was the victim.