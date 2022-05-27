'Not aware off-roading was unauthorised', actor Joju likely to get away with fine in Vagamon case

Cheruthoni: Film actor Joju George may be imposed a penalty over a recent reckless off-driving held at Vagamon in Idukki district.

By avoiding media glare, Joju appeared before the Idukki Regional Transport Office at Kuyilimala in Painavu, near here, and gave his statement in connection with the case.

Joju told the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials that he was not aware of the fact that it was unauthorised. He further said that since the event took place inside a private estate, it did not cause any kind of danger to anyone.

Earlier, Idukki RTO R Ramanan issued a notice, asking him to show cause why driving licence should not be revoked for undertaking such a dangerous off-road drive.

According to the RTO, a final decision on the kind of action to be taken against the actor will be arrived at after analysing his reply. The MVD is most likely to slap a penalty on him.

Meanwhile, the police have issued notice to 12 persons, who drove recklessly during the event, asking them to appear before it.

Four persons had earlier appeared before the police and taken bail in the case.