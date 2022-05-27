Spat over cream bun: Youths thrash Vaikom bakery owner, family members

Vaikom: Half a dozen people, including a member of a six-member gang, were injured in a bakery here in Kottayam district after a quarrel over inadequate cream. The incident happened at 'Unni & Sons' bakery, near the Taluk Hospital at Vaikom at 5pm on Wednesday.

Bakery owner Shivakumar, 53; wife Kavitha, 43; and children Kashinath, 17, and Siddhi Vinayak, 15, were among the injured. A 95-year-old customer, Velayudhan, who was witness to the brawl also received injuries.

Velayudhan has a fractured arm, the bakery owner said.

The brawl ensued after six youths arrived at the bakery and ordered tea and cream bun. One among them complained that there was not enough cream in the cream bun and an argument followed.

The bakery owner's wife Kavitha tried to pacify the youths but they allegedly attacked her husband Shivakumar.

They then attacked her and the children as well, said Kavitha, who had recently undergone a major surgery.

The youths also caused damage to the bakery. The loss is estimated to be about Rs 20,000, she added.

One of the youths, Panjippalam native Ranjeesh, 34, was also injured in the incident.

All the injured were admitted to the Vaikom Taluk Hospital. Ranjeesh was later shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.