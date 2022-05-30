50 injured as two buses collide in Kollam

Kollam: A tourist bus and KSRTC bus collided in Madathara in Kollam district of Kerala injuring about 50 passengers on Monday night.

The accident, which happened around 7:30pm, was between the KSRTC bus en-route to Kulathupuzha and a tourist bus on its way to Thenmala.

The bus accident happened in Madathara. Photo: Manorama Online

There were about 100 passengers in both buses, combined. Forty-one injured have been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college and the rest to other nearby hospitals. The local people and police teamed up for rescue operations at the location, soon after the incident.