Adoor Gopalakrishnan's brother Ayyappan Unnithan dies at 79

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2022 09:33 AM IST
Ayyappan Unnithan

Pathanamthitta: Ayyappan Unnithan, brother of renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, has passed away. He was 79.

Ayyappan's funeral will be held at their home at Manakala, near Adoor, in Pathanamthitta district at 2 pm today.

As reported earlier the almost century-old ancestral house of the brothers at Manakala is set to be taken over by the Kerala Government as it would be preserved as a historical monument.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Adoor Gopalakrishnan Cultural Study Centre gave a request to the state government to protect and preserve the house as a historical monument considering the filmmaker's contribution to world cinema.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan is also known by the mononym Adoor. He has directed, scripted and produced several classic films over a career spanning nearly half a century.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout