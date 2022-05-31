Police suspect global network of artists behind graffiti on Kochi Metro coaches

Kochi: A global network of graffiti artists who deface trains and other public spaces has likely become active in Kerala again after a lull. The police have launched an investigation into the mysterious appearance of graffiti on coaches of Kochi Metro a few days ago.

The graffiti had the word ‘BURN’ spray-painted in bold and big letters on one side of a coach which was part of the ‘Pamba’ rake. Adjacent to it, the words ‘First hit Kochi’ are painted in small size. At two other spots, the number ‘22’ is also seen and so the police believe that the graffiti was created on May 22.

"We suspect the role of ‘Rail Hoons’ behind the incident. The investigation is continuing,” said C H Nagaraju, the City Police Commissioner of Kochi.

"The graffiti resembles the poster of a recent Hollywood crime thriller ‘BURN’," he added.

Rail Hoons is an international group of graffiti artists notorious for displaying their creative skills in public places. Graffiti damage by Rail Hoons on public properties and vehicles are common abroad.

The graffiti on coaches of Kochi Metro. Photo: Manorama

Terror link?

Incidentally, Kochi Metro authorities had initially attempted to conceal the incident. However, the matter was reported in the media and it was interpreted as the warning of a possible terror attack on Kochi. Following which, the police registered a case and launched a search for those who created the graffiti and also the security lapses at Muttom yard of Kochi Metro, where the train was parked when the graffiti appeared.

Muttom yard is a high-security area and the lapse is considered very grave, according to the police.

The graffiti on coaches of Kochi Metro. Photo: Manorama

In 2016, the special branch of Railway Protection Force had launched a probe into alleged incidents of defacement of coaches with graffiti on trains passing through Kerala.