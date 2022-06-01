Memory card containing visuals of actor's assault accessed twice: Investigators

Kochi: The memory card containing the visuals of the sexual abuse of a female actor was accessed twice, investigators probing the February 17, 2017 assault case submitted before the High Court.

The revelation is alarming since the storage device was earlier presented to the court.

A report by the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed that the memory card and related documents were accessed twice, on January 9, 2018 and December 13, 2018, the prosecution said in an affidavit submitted to the High Court.

The prosecution also reiterated that actor Dileep, the eight accused in the case, is in possession of the copy of the visuals.

The affidavit was submitted after the survivor filed a petition saying the case was being sabotaged and hence the probe should be conducted under the court's supervision.

The government on Wednesday officially told the court that it is with the survivor court, and added that it is not opposed to the demands she had raised in the petition. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier said that the government would stand by the survivors.

The prosecution informed the court that it is not opposed to continuing the probe under the court's supervision. The High Court will consider the probe team's plea for more time to investigate the case.