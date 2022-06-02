Shahana kept an account of domestic abuse before committing suicide, cops scan model's diary

The police have recovered a diary maintained by model-actor Shahana, in which she wrote about the ill-treatment meted out by her husband and family forcing her to contemplate suicide.

Shahana was found dead at a rented house at Parambil Bazar in Kozhikode on May 12.

Her husband Sajjad had stated that she was found hanging. He was later arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and is currently housed in the District Jail.

Shahana's notes reportedly talk about the emotional and physical torture she suffered from her husband Sajjad and his family members, Manorama Online reported.

The diary had been handed over to the investigating officers by Shahana's brother.

Shahana's notes refer to the ill-treatment she suffered after her marriage with Sajjad.

Shahana wrote in her diary: Senju's (Sajjad) umma (mother) wants a servant, not a daughter-in-law. She will only find relief after killing me with repeated complaints. Senju has talked about shifting.

"I have no one. I was beaten a lot for no reason. I came to this house believing in him. But even he didn't understand me a bit. I don't even have the status of a servant in this house. I'm a waste. Even Senju doesn't support me. Senju is not the person I thought he was," Shahana wrote.

Another reference from the diary: "Senju beat me a lot. Senju and his family argued with me. If it continues this way, I won't exist. I thought Senju will be with me. But now, even Senju is not on my side. I'm becoming mental. I haven't told umma (her mother) anything. No one has loved me like my umma."

Kozhikode SP K Sudersan said the findings from the diary will assist the investigation. He said Shahana had mentioned the torture she suffered from her husband and that she would not be able to continue living.

She also alleged that Sajjad played a role in keeping her away from her family. She had also alleged that Sajjad and his family took all her savings from her modelling assignments. According to Shahana's notes, she wasn't even fed properly and they also sold her jewellery.