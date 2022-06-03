SilverLine: No nod for stone-laying or Social Impact Assessment, Railways tells High Court

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways has made it clear that the Railways Ministry and the Central Government have not given permission to the Kerala Government to either conduct Social Impact Assessment (SIA) or lay survey stones or markers as part of the proposed SilverLine semi high-speed rail project linking Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod.

The Railway Board in its affidavit, submitted to the High Court on Thursday, also said that the State Government had not raised such a demand. It said that the permission has been granted only for undertaking pre-investment activities. Permission was given to the State to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) by incorporating the financial viability aspect.

The affidavit added that the Railways had not given financial approval for the project as per the guidelines given by the Union Finance Ministry.

Assistant Solicitor General S Manu filed the affidavit on behalf of the Railway Board in a case filed by a group of petitioners, including Muralikrishnan from Kottayam.

K-Rail's defence

But, the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail), in a press release, has said that the project is going to be implemented by the State Government and hence, it has the right to acquire land and conduct social impact study.

With this, it has become clear that K-Rail Limited and the Railway Board are taking diametrically opposite stance regarding the case filed by land owners against the laying of boundary stones for the project in their land.

Meanwhile, the progress card published by the LDF Government on its first anniversary declared that the land owners would be given suitable compensation. But while releasing the progress card, the Chief Minister did not utter a word about the SilverLine project in his lengthy speech.

Alignment in Mahe

The present alignment of the SilverLine project is going through Mahe and its nearby areas, which forms part of the Union Territory of Puducherry, the Railway Board has informed the High Court.

The K-Rail has been asked to submit all technical details regarding the alignment for the project in Mahe.