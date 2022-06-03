People's rejection of SilverLine evident in Thrikkakara result: BJP State President

Kochi: Despite his party coming third after an erosion of votes in the Thrikkakara bypoll, BJP State President K Surendran hailed rival UDF's victory as the public's stern warning to the CPM-led Left government to check their actions, especially their foolhardy push to see the contentious SilverLine completed.

An unprecedented second term in Kerala's highest office has invariably led the CPM to think that it could get away with dictatorship, Surendran said.

This defeat, despite the LDF bombastic campaign that saw even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking votes for their candidate Jo Joseph, is a reminder that such reckless governance will not go unnoticed, unpunished. "Votes cast in Thrikkakara were cast against Pinarayi Vijayan," the BJP leader said.

This is a major setback for the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and the entire Left, Surendran said.

Thrikkakara is no doubt a Congress bastion, the BJP leader admitted.

There is a strong wave here for Congress despite the absence of PT. His sudden demise has induced a sympathy wave into what was already a strong anti-Left government tide, Surendran said.

The people's rejection of SilverLine is also evident in this defeat, Surendran added.

Regarding his own party's failure, Surendran said that Thrikkakara had always been a weak constituency for BJP.

However, he commended the party's efforts here and said what is perceived as an erosion of votes to the UDF camp is in fact only the reflection of a low turnout for this election.

Compared to the utter decimation of the LDF in Thrikkakara, BJP has only suffered a minor scratch, Surendran said.

He also dismissed the idea that PC George and many statements had tarnished BJP.

Since the formation of the constituency in 2011, Thrikkakara has seen three elections, all won by Congress. Twice by PT Thomas - in 2016, 2021.

Uma Thomas, with a record margin of 25,016 votes (the last best was 22,329 votes for Benny Behanan in 2011), continued that trend, cementing the idea that Thrikkakara is indeed a Congress bastion.

Out of the 239 booths here, the LDF were in the lead in just 21 - less than 10 per cent.

The by-election was held in the wake of the death of Congress legislator P T Thomas.

Congress had fielded Uma Thomas, the wife of the late legislator. The Left candidate was cardiologist Dr Joe Joseph of the CPM. The BJP was also in the fray with its seasoned leader A N Radhakrishnan as the candidate.

Out of 1.96 lakh voters, 1.35 lakh had cast their votes pegging the polling percentage at 68.77 per cent. The voter turnout for the bypoll was the lowest it has seen.